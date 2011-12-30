Britain's champion jump jockey Tony McCoy sustained fractured ribs after falling at the final fence of a race on Friday.

McCoy needed oxygen to help his breathing and was taken to hospital after he fell riding Laudatory at Taunton, south-west England.

"Broke a few ribs so not too bad. Hopefully back to work very soon," the 37-year-old said on his Twitter account. "Just need the doctor to let me out of the hospital now and I'll be happy."

McCoy is on course to win his 17th title, leading the championship with 174 victories this season.

