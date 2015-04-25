LONDON Tony McCoy, known to the racing world and beyond simply by his initials ‘A.P.’, retired from the sport at Sandown Park on Saturday after a peerless career, leaving behind a series of extraordinary records which may never be broken.

1 - Rode his first winner, Legal Steps, at the Irish track of Thurles on March 26 1992. Rode his first winner in Britain on Chickabiddy at Exeter on Sept. 7, 1994

2 - Number of Cheltenham Gold Cup winners he rode - Mr Mulligan (1997), Synchronised (2011). Also number of times he punctured his lungs while riding.

3 - Number of Champion Hurdle winners he rode - Make A Stand (1997), Brave Inca (2006), Binocular (2010)

4 - The number of dinners he has eaten most weeks to keep his weight down to one and a half stones below his natural body weight

13 - The number of broken bones he suffered

14 - The number of teeth chipped or knocked out

20 - The number of consecutive years that he won the Champion Jump Jockey title

253 - The total of winners he rode in the 1997-98 season, beating the previous record of 221 by Peter Scudamore

289 - His record number of winners in the 2001-02 season, which remains an all-time British horse racing record, surpassing the previous flat racing landmark of Sir Gordon Richards of 2691,000 - The number of falls that McCoy estimates he has suffered during his career

1,000 - Rode his 1000th winner on Majadou at Cheltenham on December 11th, 1999

1,040 - The number of consecutive weeks McCoy has been number one. As a comparison, Tiger Woods spent 545 weeks in golf as No. 1 and Roger Federer 302 weeks in tennis

1,700 - The number of winners when McCoy became the most successful jump jockey of all-time in August 2002, surpassing Richard Dunwoody’s record

2,000 - Rode his 2,000th winner, Corporate Player, at Wincanton on Jan. 17, 2004

3,000 - Rode his 3,000th winner, Restless D’Artaix, at Plumpton on Feb. 9, 2009

4,000 - Rode his 4,000th winner, Mountain Tunes, at Towcester on Nov. 7, 2013

4,348 - Total number of winners over the jumps

4,357 - Total number of winners, including winners on the flat

17,630 - Total number of rides

50,000,000 - The number of pounds bookmakers reported they lost when McCoy won his only Grand National on Don’t Push It in 2010

(Compiled by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)