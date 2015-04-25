FIFA says no word from Maradona over threat to quit
ZURICH Football's governing body FIFA said on Monday it had heard nothing official from Diego Maradona since the Argentine World Cup winner threatened last week to quit his ambassadorial role.
LONDON Tony McCoy, known to the racing world and beyond simply by his initials ‘A.P.’, retired from the sport at Sandown Park on Saturday after a peerless career, leaving behind a series of extraordinary records which may never be broken.
1 - Rode his first winner, Legal Steps, at the Irish track of Thurles on March 26 1992. Rode his first winner in Britain on Chickabiddy at Exeter on Sept. 7, 1994
2 - Number of Cheltenham Gold Cup winners he rode - Mr Mulligan (1997), Synchronised (2011). Also number of times he punctured his lungs while riding.
3 - Number of Champion Hurdle winners he rode - Make A Stand (1997), Brave Inca (2006), Binocular (2010)
4 - The number of dinners he has eaten most weeks to keep his weight down to one and a half stones below his natural body weight
13 - The number of broken bones he suffered
14 - The number of teeth chipped or knocked out
20 - The number of consecutive years that he won the Champion Jump Jockey title
253 - The total of winners he rode in the 1997-98 season, beating the previous record of 221 by Peter Scudamore
289 - His record number of winners in the 2001-02 season, which remains an all-time British horse racing record, surpassing the previous flat racing landmark of Sir Gordon Richards of 2691,000 - The number of falls that McCoy estimates he has suffered during his career
1,000 - Rode his 1000th winner on Majadou at Cheltenham on December 11th, 1999
1,040 - The number of consecutive weeks McCoy has been number one. As a comparison, Tiger Woods spent 545 weeks in golf as No. 1 and Roger Federer 302 weeks in tennis
1,700 - The number of winners when McCoy became the most successful jump jockey of all-time in August 2002, surpassing Richard Dunwoody’s record
2,000 - Rode his 2,000th winner, Corporate Player, at Wincanton on Jan. 17, 2004
3,000 - Rode his 3,000th winner, Restless D’Artaix, at Plumpton on Feb. 9, 2009
4,000 - Rode his 4,000th winner, Mountain Tunes, at Towcester on Nov. 7, 2013
4,348 - Total number of winners over the jumps
4,357 - Total number of winners, including winners on the flat
17,630 - Total number of rides
50,000,000 - The number of pounds bookmakers reported they lost when McCoy won his only Grand National on Don’t Push It in 2010
Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has dismissed media reports suggesting he is looking for a move away from the Premier League club after he lost his place in the starting line-up to Willy Caballero last month.