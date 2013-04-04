LONDON Battlefront, ridden by Katie Walsh who hopes to become the first woman to win the Grand National on Saturday, collapsed and died on Thursday on the opening day of the Aintree festival.

"Very sad to lose Battlefront today. We had many great days and he was a great teacher. He was a gent and I will miss him very much," Walsh said on Twitter.

The 11-year-old, trained by Walsh's father Ted, collapsed and died after being pulled up at the 11th fence in the first race of the meeting over the new Grand National fences.

A number of fences at the Liverpool course have been altered in a bid to enhance safety for horses and jockeys.

This week Walsh defended the Grand National against accusations of cruelty after the deaths of two horses in each of the last two years, saying horses were treated "better than some children".

(Reporting by John Mehaffey, Editing by Tom Pilcher)