LONDON Sunnyhill Boy, who finished second in the 2012 Grand National, has been withdrawn from this year's race because he is not in top form, trainer Jonjo O'Neill said on Friday.

The horse, who could have been ridden by 18-times champion jockey AP McCoy, was among the favourites to win the National at Aintree next Saturday.

"Unfortunately Sunnyhillboy will miss this year's Grand National," O'Neill wrote on his Twitter page.

Sunnyhill Boy was beaten by a nose in a photo finish with Neptune Collonges in the National two years ago, the smallest winning margin in the history of what is often described as the world's greatest steeplechase.

"He's been a super horse for us but he just didn't sparkle in his work (on Friday morning)," added O'Neill.

"Going for a race like that you have to be spot on and he just hasn't done what we'd have wanted in his last few bits of work."

