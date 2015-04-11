LIVERPOOL, Jockey Leighton Aspell and owner Trevor Hemmings celebrated Grand National history on Saturday as the Oliver Sherwood-trained Many Clouds courageously triumphed in the 168th edition of Aintree's famous steeplechase.

Aspell could hardly believe it as he became the first jockey for 61 years to win the National on different horses in two successive years following his victory on Pineau De Re last year.

The 79-year-old Hemmings, one of Britain’s biggest leisure tycoons and owner of Preston North End Football Club, was equally astonished as Many Clouds became his third different National winner, equalling a century-old record.

The 25-1 shot took up the running with four fences remaining but horse and jockey had to dig deep to hold off runner-up Saint Are (25-1) as they prevailed by one-and-three-quarter lengths after nearly four and a half miles of racing.

There was to be no fairytale farewell for the sport's greatest jockey Tony McCoy in his record 20th and final ride in the race before his retirement when, following a promising outing on Shutthefrontdoor, he faded from second to fifth after the final fence.

Aspell's story had its own touch of fantasy as the 38-year-old, who retired in 2007 only to come back 18 months later when it dawned how much he missed it, became the first jockey since Red Rum’s pilot Brian Fletcher in 1974 to win two years in a row.

He was also the first since Bryan Marshall in 1953 on Early Mist and 1954 on Royal Tan to triumph in consecutive years on different horses.

Hemmings, owner of Hedgehunter (2005) and Ballabriggs (2011), became the first owner since Charles Assheton-Smith in 1913 to win with three different horses.

"It's wonderful. He is all heart and gave me the best ride I have ever had over these fences," Aspell told reporters of Many Clouds.

The best news was that for the third year running there were no fatalities among the 39-strong field though Balthazar King needed medical attention behind screens after falling at the Canal Turn.

The fence had to be bypassed on the second circuit and the horse was taken to equine hospital for treatment.

Only 19 completed the course including the sole woman rider, Nina Carberry, who was badly hampered on First Lieutenant on the first circuit and ended up 16th.

