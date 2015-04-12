Jockey Leighton Aspell was back to his unglamorous ‘bread and butter’ day job on Sunday as the horse racing world pondered whether the record-breaking Irish jockey could go on to make more Grand National history next year.

Less than 24 hours after becoming the first jockey for 61 years to win the one million pound race on different horses in successive years, piloting Many Clouds to victory in front of 72,000 cheering spectators at Aintree, Aspell was riding in a quiet, low-key meeting in the little Lincolnshire town of Market Rasen.

“This is the bread and butter. We have to do it. Without days like today we wouldn't be in a position to ride in the National," Aspell, who had to miss Many Clouds’ victory parade celebrations near trainer Oliver Sherwood’s stables in the Berkshire village of Lambourn, told Racing UK.

“People have tried for years on good horses and not won a National. I've been blessed to get two good rides two years running,” added the Dubliner, who won on Pineau De Re in 2014.

Now the racing world wonders if 38-year-old Aspell, who retired seven years ago after becoming disenchanted with riding only to realise 18 months later how much he missed the thrill, could become the first jockey ever to win three successive Nationals.

British bookmakers rate him a 14-1 shot but eight-year-old Many Clouds was the youngest winner for 13 years in the race’s second fastest time ever. After already having made history as the first horse to win both the Hennessy Gold Cup and the Grand National, he is fancied by Sherwood to improve.

Many Clouds carried 11st 9lb (approx 73 kg) to victory on Saturday, the heaviest weight since the great Red Rum prevailed with 12st in 1974, prompting the British Horseracing Authority head of handicapping Phil Smith to hail it the best performance in the race on ratings for 41 years.

“He can only carry a pound more next year and we'll probably train him for the National, as opposed to the Gold Cup,” said Sherwood, confirming that a crack at the first ‘double’ by any horse since Red Rum would be the priority.

Many Clouds, who had caused momentary concern after initially appearing wobbly on his legs after the gruelling near-four and a half mile slog, was reported by Sherwood to be in “fantastic” shape on Sunday morning before hundreds flocked to the traditional winner’s parade.

