LIVERPOOL British bookmakers breathed a collective sigh of relief after Tony McCoy's bid to win the Grand National in his 20th and final ride in the race ended in noble failure at Aintree on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman's near-miss on Shutthefrontdoor, as 25-1 shot Many Clouds triumphed, is estimated to have saved the bookies more than 50 million pounds.

Fans all over the country had one last sentimental punt on the 40-year-old jump jockey who has ridden more winners, in excess of 4,350, than any other rider.

McCoy's efforts on the short-priced 6-1 favourite came up short. The Jonjo O'Neill-trained stayer ran out of steam when still battling for the lead at the last fence and ended up fifth.

For a short while, with Shutthefrontdoor cruising near the front, hopes were high that the 19-times champion jockey would have to keep his promise to retire on the spot on the ultimate victory high, rather than end his career as scheduled later this month.

Eight-year-old Many Clouds, the youngest winner for 13 years and carrying more weight (11 stone 9 pounds/73kg) than any winner since the great Red Rum in 1974, was victorious as rider Leighton Aspell won the race for the second successive year.

It was also the second fastest time in the race's history.

Remarkably, none of winning trainer Oliver Sherwood’s previous four National runners had even managed to get round.

Aspell sounded almost sheepish that he had won at the expense of the McCoy fairytale.

"He was full of congratulations for me, he's as good a loser as he is a winner," Aspell told reporters.

"I don't know what would have happened if he’d won, it would have brought the house down. I was probably about the only one happy about him losing."

McCoy did not complain about the slightly anti-climactic feel to his big day.

"I'm going to miss riding horses like that in races like this. I really thought for a long way that he could win," he said.

"It was my last Grand National and a very enjoyable one. I got a great ride and Jonjo had the horse in great shape."

