LIVERPOOL, England, April 10 - When Velvet Brown, in the shape of a young Elizabeth Taylor, won the Grand National on The Pie in 1944, it could only be a fairytale forged in Hollywood’s fevered imagination. Seventy-one years on, though, the idea of a woman winning the world’s greatest steeplechase is no longer the stuff of ‘National Velvet’ movie fantasy. Indeed, according to top jockeys like A.P McCoy, it is just a matter of time before a woman rider wins the National.

How about Saturday then as the accomplished Irish jockey, Nina Carberry, who won over the same National fences at Aintree in Thursday’s Fox Hunters’ Chase for amateurs, rides First Lieutenant, a well-regarded contender in the 168th edition.

Carberry’s quest comes in another landmark week for women jump jockeys. Katie Walsh, the Irishwoman who came closest to achieving the National dream by finishing third on Seabass in 2012, won the Irish Grand National aboard Thunder and Roses at Fairyhouse on Monday. Walsh has no ride on Saturday but is backing her sister-in-law Carberry, the only woman rider in the 39-strong field, to have “a great ride” on the Mouse Morris-trained First Lieutenant.

Carberry, the only woman to have completed the gruelling 30-fence National examination three times, reckons she is “thrilled” simply to secure the ride. “I sat on him this week and he feels great. It seems as if he has been trained to peak on the day. It’s been a great week for the girls with Katie winning and let's hope it can continue on Saturday. I can’t wait.” Like Walsh, Carberry hails from one of Irish racing’s grand dynasties, now linked since Nina married Katie’s brother Ted Jnr.

Carberry’s brother Paul won the 1999 race on Bobbyjo, trained by her dad Tommy, who himself had won the race as a jockey aboard L’Escargot. Another Carberry on the National roll of honour would not surprise race favourite McCoy.

“I think it's only a matter of time before a woman wins the Grand National. I think they’re very capable, Nina Carberry, Katie Walsh and Lucy Alexander, in particular, and there's no reason they can't win it if they get on the right horse,” said the champion jockey. Should Carberry prevail, at least she should be spared the fate of young Velvet Brown. Officials ended up disqualifying her — because she was a girl.

