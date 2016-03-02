LONDON Double Olympic cycling gold medallist Victoria Pendleton landed her first victory as an amateur jockey on Wednesday, winning the two-and-a-half-mile Switching Saddles Hunter Chase at Wincanton by 29 lengths.

The 35-year-old Briton is now set to decide whether to ride in the Foxhunter Chase at the prestigious Cheltenham Festival on March 18.

"I will do some more point-to-point (races) and see what the experts around me decide and I will go with their choice," she told reporters after guiding 5/4 favourite Pacha Du Polder to a pillar-to-post win.

"But I will definitely be riding for the rest of the season," Pendleton added.

"In cycling my performance was so monitored, I knew exactly my power output, the speed I'd try to be maintaining, everything was so specific, calculated and planned.

"When you get on a racehorse, everything else goes out the window. I just wanted to get round."

Pendleton, who came second in a flat race at Ripon last year, was unseated on her National Hunt debut when she rode Pacha Du Polder at Fakenham 12 days ago.

"When I started this challenge people said, 'You know you're going to fall off, don't you?', and I said, 'Yes, I know', but it's a very small price to pay for the joy you get in riding a thoroughbred racehorse," she added.

