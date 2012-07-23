LONDON Qatar's QIPCO Holding private investment company has renewed until 2017 its sponsorship of British horse racing's Champions Series and Champions Day, the climax of the flat season.

The deal means Champions Day, Britain's richest race day, could be worth as much as four million pounds ($6.20 million) by 2016, race organisers said.

The Champions Series, launched in 2011, is designed to highlight Britain's best flat races. This season it will culminate on October 20 with Champions Day at Ascot.

