Coetzee leads as wind disrupts Dubai Desert Classic
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
LONDON Qatar's QIPCO Holding private investment company has renewed until 2017 its sponsorship of British horse racing's Champions Series and Champions Day, the climax of the flat season.
The deal means Champions Day, Britain's richest race day, could be worth as much as four million pounds ($6.20 million) by 2016, race organisers said.
The Champions Series, launched in 2011, is designed to highlight Britain's best flat races. This season it will culminate on October 20 with Champions Day at Ascot.
($1 = 0.6447 British pounds)
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas said he is unlikely to change his style of play despite struggling for game-time under manager Antonio Conte this season.
MADRID Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.