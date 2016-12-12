LONDON Triple English Derby-winning jockey Walter Swinburn has died at the age of 55, British media reported on Monday.

Nicknamed the 'Choirboy', Swinburn was 19 when he rode Shergar to a memorable 10-length victory in the 1981 Derby at Epsom.

After retiring as a flat-racing jockey in 2000, he worked as a trainer between 2004-11.

Swinburn also won the Derby on Shahrastani in 1986 and Lammtarra in 1995.

"Very sad to hear about the death of Walter Swinburn. Brilliantly stylish and a genius in the saddle. A jockey that God hath retained. RIP," said 20-times champion jump jockey Tony McCoy on his Twitter account.

John Francome, a seven-times champion jump jockey, described Swinburn's death as "a shock.

"He was a gifted rider," Francome told At The Races television. "He had really good hands and did everything from instinct."

