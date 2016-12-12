Ponting predicts Australia will struggle in India
MELBOURNE Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
LONDON Triple English Derby-winning jockey Walter Swinburn has died at the age of 55, British media reported on Monday.
Nicknamed the 'Choirboy', Swinburn was 19 when he rode Shergar to a memorable 10-length victory in the 1981 Derby at Epsom.
After retiring as a flat-racing jockey in 2000, he worked as a trainer between 2004-11.
Swinburn also won the Derby on Shahrastani in 1986 and Lammtarra in 1995.
"Very sad to hear about the death of Walter Swinburn. Brilliantly stylish and a genius in the saddle. A jockey that God hath retained. RIP," said 20-times champion jump jockey Tony McCoy on his Twitter account.
John Francome, a seven-times champion jump jockey, described Swinburn's death as "a shock.
"He was a gifted rider," Francome told At The Races television. "He had really good hands and did everything from instinct."
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ken Ferris)
MILAN An early lesson Joe Hart learned after moving to Torino was that the English soccer term "clean sheet" does not translate literally into Italian.
Tiger Woods produced the good, the bad and the ugly in his first PGA Tour start in 17 months on Thursday while Olympic champion Justin Rose set the early pace in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open.