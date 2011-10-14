The shadow of a racehorse is seen beside a jockeys hat and whip at a stables in Aston Rowant, southern England October 14, 2011. REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh

LONDON Trainer Richard Hannon gave his full support on Friday to leading jockey Richard Hughes who has handed in his licence after being banned for the second time in four days under horse racing's harsher new whip rules.

Hughes was suspended on Monday, the first day the rules came into effect, and fell afoul of the regulations again when riding More Than Words at Kempton on Thursday.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) last month announced stricter penalties for jockeys who overuse the whip, including the loss of riding fees and prize money, and there were unconfirmed reports on Friday that jockeys would refuse to ride anywhere in England on Monday in protest.

Monday's racing is at Windsor, Pontefract and Plumpton, although spokespersons for the meetings said they had not been informed of jockeys refusing to ride.

There was no official confirmation from the authorities on whether the meetings would take place.

Hannon, one of the country's leading trainers, was furious that Hughes and other jockeys had been put in a difficult position.

Hannon said: "It is absolutely ridiculous, and we will be the laughing stock of America when we get to the Breeders Cup and tell them that we could not bring our jockey because, though he weighs little more than 8 stone (50.8 kilos), he was suspended for striking half a ton of horseflesh six times with a padded foam whip.

"Richard Hughes does not abuse horses and he never has done. If (owner) Sheikh Fahad thought that he did he would not have horses with us, and nor would Andrew Tinkler or Julie Wood.

"Both Andrew and Julie have ploughed a huge amount of money into racing -- Julie has 26 horses with us and she was actually delighted with the ride that Hughesie gave More Than Words at Kempton and could not believe how they could possibly do him for the whip.

"The whole thing is a complete shambles and a total embarrassment. We are 100 percent behind Hughesie, but this is not all about him. The entire situation needs re-thinking -- people who do not understand race-riding are destroying the sport."

Under the new rules, jockeys are restricted to using the whip seven times in a flat race and eight in a jump race, and only five times in the last furlong or after the final obstacle.

Hughes told Sky Sports on Friday: "If the rules stay the way they are, I feel I can't ride in the way we are asked to do.

"I am all in favour of the amount of times we are allowed to hit a horse, which is half the amount we were previously allowed, but I find it very difficult to see where the furlong pole is.

"For that reason I have broken the rules twice. Our horses are travelling 20 metres in a second and for that reason you don't know if you've gone past the furlong post or not .. So I've handed my licence back. If there are enough jockeys getting banned they will realise the rule has to be tweaked, and I am sure we can all come together and see some sense in this."

The Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) issued a statement on Friday saying they had submitted written proposals to the BHA about the new rules, with the jockeys wanting clearer information and revised penalties.

The next big date on the racing calendar is Saturday's Champions Day at Ascot when six of the top nine horses in the world are due to run, including the world's top-rated horse Frankel.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)