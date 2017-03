PARIS Female jockey Christelle Zimmer has died from injuries sustained in a fall during a trotting race in France, the BBC reported on Sunday.

Zimmer, 25, landed on her neck and back in a race at Saturday's meeting in Chartres and received first aid at the track after suffering a heart attack.

She was taken by helicopter to Rouen hospital but had a brain haemorrhage and died from her injuries.

