Horsehead Holding Corp, the largest U.S. zinc smelter, is trying to transfer hedging contracts with its clearing agent, a British branch of futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Shares of the company fell 6 percent after the announcement in its third-quarter earnings release on Friday.

Pittsburgh-based Horsehead said the clearing agent for the majority of its hedges has been MF Global UK Ltd, a British affiliate of MF Global. It gave no details on the number of contracts or their value.

The company said in a statement that it thought it could transfer all of its LME-registered hedging contracts, including all put and call options for 2012 and 2013, to alternate clearing members of the London Clearing House without incurring any loss.

"We are actively pursuing the transfer of these contracts and we intend to closely monitor this rapidly-unfolding situation," Horsehead said.

The announcement came as Jon Corzine said he had resigned as MF Global's chairman and chief executive officer four days after the futures brokerage filed for bankruptcy protection.

The bankruptcy filing came after MF Global's bets on European sovereign debt scared away clients, counterparties and investors. The decline of the company accelerated after major credit rating agencies downgraded it to "junk" status last week.

Capstone Investments analyst Carter Driscoll said he believed Horsehead had entered into "cashless collar" hedging contracts with MF Global in which the company was hedging about 70 percent to 80 percent of its zinc production.

"I am not too concerned," Driscoll said. "These are futures contracts so it shouldn't be too difficult to find a new partner. There isn't any real cash impact until 2012," when Horsehead is starting to build a new zinc smelter.

Horsehead earlier reported third-quarter net earnings of $23.1 million (14.4 million pound), or 52 cents per share, including a noncash mark-to-market adjustment for open hedge positions.

Excluding the hedge adjustment, the company's loss narrowed to $700,000, or 2 cents per share, from $2.4 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Hensler said that although demand was strong, there were unusually high operating costs and reduced shipments due to production difficulties at the Monaca smelter near Pittsburgh as well as planned maintenance outages and higher energy costs.

Horsehead shares were down 6 percent at $8.31 in morning trading.

