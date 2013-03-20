PRAGUE British food giant Tesco has withdrawn from its Czech stores a locally made salami that tests showed contained horsemeat, a spokesman for the retailer said on Wednesday.

The Herkules salami, made by local food processor Krahulik Masozavod Krahulci, contained around 5 percent of undeclared horsemeat DNA and was withdrawn from all Tesco shelves in the central European country, spokesman Jiri Marecek said in a press release.

Tesco tested five other meat products from the same company for horsemeat DNA but those tests were negative, the statement added.

The checks were carried out in response to a Europe-wide scandal that erupted last month when tests carried out in Ireland revealed some beef products contained horsemeat.

Tests on a variety of products in many European countries triggered recalls of ready-made meals and damaged confidence in Europe's vast and complex food industry.

Tesco withdrew its line of frozen meatloaf on March 12 after it tested positive for between 2 and 5 percent horsemeat.

Sweden's IKEA halted sales of its trademark Swedish meatballs in 13 European countries after tests in the Czech Republic last months showed the product contained horsemeat.

(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Michael Roddy)