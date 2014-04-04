LIVERPOOL, England Trainer Nicky Henderson believes he has the 'quality and quantity' to end his Grand National hoodoo on Saturday after warming up for the famous steeplechase with a treble at Aintree.

The 63-year-old three-time champion trainer has won the sport's biggest prizes - he is the most successful handler at the Cheltenham Festival with 51 winners - but the National has eluded him since his first runner in 1979.

Henderson will saddle four of the 40-strong National field and said he has his "best chance yet".

"It doesn't bug me but I'd love to win it," he told Reuters after a successful day on Friday. "You need the right ammunition. I'll keep trying."

Henderson's quartet are headed by the classy Long Run, the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner in 2011 and twice successful in the King George VI Chase who will be ridden by amateur Sam Waley-Cohen.

The trainer also has Hunt Ball, Triolo D'Alene and Shakalakaboomboom.

"Every now and then the right horses come along. We've had some close shaves, we've been second twice. It's there but it's avoided us so far," Henderson said.

His near misses came with his first runner Zongalero in 1979 and The Tsarevich who was also second eight years later. But since 1991 only two of his entries have finished the marathon jumping test.

If Henderson misses out again on Saturday, he could have a future National star in Ma Filleule who won the Topham Chase in impressive style on Friday in a race contested over the testing National fences.

"That was the plan, to see if she could come again," he said.

"It was a good omen. They (Ma Filleule and his National quartet) have all been schooling over the Grand National fences together. She proved she could do it, let's hope they prove they can."

Henderson and Irishman Barry Geraghty also enjoyed success with Josses Hill and Beat That on Friday but four jockeys suffered injury in the Topham Chase which has put their National participation into question.

Paul Carberry (precautionary x-rays for possible pelvic injury) and Mickey Fogarty (further assessment on a back injury) were taken to hospital while Andrew Tinkler has taken a bang on his wrist and Noel Fehily has an elbow problem.

Carberry is due to ride leading National hope Monbeg Dude who is part-owned by former England rugby captain Mike Tindall and fellow players James Simpson-Daniel and Nicky Robinson.

Monbeg Dude, whose jumping has been brushed up by Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Phillips, the 2012 Olympic equestrian silver medallist who is married to Tindall, is likely to start second favourite behind the Rebecca Curtis-trained Teaforthree.

Teaforthree was third last year but must defy history to go two places better - the last National winner to hail from Wales was 109 years ago.

