PARIS Treve bounced back from a disappointing season in scintillating style by winning a second successive Prix De L'Arc De Triomphe at Longchamp on Sunday, the world's richest horse race on turf.

The filly quickened impressively under jockey Thierry Jarnet to come home two lengths clear of Flintshire with joint favourite Taghrooda in third.

The four-year-old, unbeaten last season, suffered a back injury in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and was fourth in her comeback run at Longchamp last month.

"When you bring your horse to a racecourse it is because you think you are going to win, but with all the problems we have had everybody was tricky with me because they said 'oh, she shouldn't run, she should go to stud... she is cooked'" trainer Criquette Head-Maarek told Channel Four television.

"I've heard so many things you know and today she proved she is back to her best."

Head-Maarek said victory this year "meant more" because of Treve's problems.

"Last year I said she was going to win, this year I brought a horse who was not 100 percent and when I saw her in the straight I said we would win... she was going so easily.

"We had a fantastic race. We were along the rail and everything opened up in front of him (Jarnet). She has a fantastic turn of foot and that's what she did again. For me, she is a very special horse."

The last horse to win successive Arc de Triomphes was Alleged in 1977 and 1978, ridden on each occasion by Lester Piggott.

(Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)