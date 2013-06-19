James Doyle on his mount Al Kazeem (R) wins the Prince of Wales's Stakes ahead of Paul Hanagan riding Mukhadram during the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Jockey James Doyle broke his Royal Ascot duck in memorable style by riding a treble, including victory in the feature race the Prince Of Wales's Stakes, on the second day of the flat-racing festival on Wednesday.

Doyle, 25, celebrated a Group One success after Al Kazeem (11-4) dug deep to score by a neck from the front-running Mukhadram to land the Prince of Wales for trainer Roger Charlton.

Doyle followed up with a surprise victory on 33-1 outsider Belgian Bill, trained by George Baker, in the Royal Hunt Cup and came with a late burst to score on 6-1 chance Rizeena for Clive Brittain in the Queen Mary Stakes.

"It's just amazing. I have not really taken it all in," Doyle told reporters.

"It is what you aspire too... thanks to all the connections who have given me the chance today - without them it would be tough."

Irish-trained horses, who enjoyed a clean sweep of the three Group One races on Tuesday, savoured further success.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien notched his third win by taking the Jersey Stakes with Gale Force Ten (9-2 fav) and David Wachman's Duntle (10-3) prevailed in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)