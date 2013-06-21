Richard Hughes (2nd R) rides Sky Lantern to victory in the Coronation Stakes during the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Classic winner Sky Lantern produced an electric burst of pace to come from last to first to land the Coronation Stakes for jockey Richard Hughes and trainer Richard Hannon at Royal Ascot on Friday.

The English 1,000 Guineas winner looked to have her work cut out in the Group One race for fillies but Hughes bided his time and Sky Lantern, the 9-2 joint favourite, quickly made up ground before accelerating away for a four-length victory.

"She's a brilliant filly who had no recognition after the Guineas. She was brilliant today," enthused Hughes.

"She has made those fillies out there look slow, and they aren't."

Trainer Michael Stoute followed up his success for the Queen with Estimate in the Gold Cup on Thursday by celebrating in the winner's enclosure again when Hillstar landed the King Edward VII Stakes.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, Hillstar (15-2) collared long-time leader and hot favourite Battle Of Marengo in the final furlong.

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien, out of luck with Battle Of Marengo, did have a fourth Royal Ascot winner of the week when Leading Light (5-4 fav) dug deep to take the Queen's Vase In Memory Of Sir Henry Cecil.

(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Toby Davis)