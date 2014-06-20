A racegoer walks behind an Ascot logo engraved on a glass door on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

ASCOT England Rizeena came roaring back to form with a slow-paced victory in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on Friday, giving jockey Ryan Moore his third winner of the week.

Rizeena, the 11-2 shot trained by Clive Brittain, won last season's Queen Mary Stakes at Ascot, but finished out of the running in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket last month and missed the Irish equivalent with a nose bleed.

She went off early and held off a late charge from Lesstalk In Paris (15-2) around the outside and Euro Charline (16-1) in the 212,663 pounds ($362,700) Group One race for fillies, run over the old mile on the round course.

"There was no pace, it was a ridiculous race. She doesn't want to be in front that early but my hand was kind of forced," Moore told Channel 4 television.

The fancied American challenger Rosalind did not start, unseating jockey Kieran Fallon at the gate.

Moore won Thursday's Tercentenary Stakes on Cannock Chase and Wednesday's Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes on Integral.

In the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes, Eagle Top (12-1), ridden by William Buick, came around the outside in the last two furlongs to beat 6-5 favourite Adelaide for John Gosden.

Scotland (25-1) was third.

Queen Elizabeth was beaten into second place for the second consecutive day when quick-finishing Contributer (9-1) defeated the Royal 2-1 favourite Bold Sniper in the Wolferton Handicap.

On Thursday her 2013 winner Estimate finished a neck behind Aidan O'Brien's Leading Light in the Ascot Gold Cup.

(Reporting by Josh Reich)