Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Trainer Robert Smerdon has been fined A$10,000 (6,620 pounds) for his involvement in the illegal betting scandal of jockey Damien Oliver, Racing Victoria said on Wednesday.
Oliver was banned in November for 10 months after admitting to placing a A$10,000 bet via a third party on a rival horse.
Smerdon was charged for passing on the proceeds of the bet to Oliver and a three-man Racing Appeals and Disciplinary board found his conduct prejudicial to the image of racing.
Oliver, who twice won the Melbourne Cup and completed the grand slam of Australia racing with wins in the Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate and Golden Slipper, admitted to placing the bet on favourite Miss Octopussy in a race in October 2010.
Miss Octopussy won the race while Oliver's mount Europa Point, the second favourite, finished sixth.
Jockeys are forbidden from betting on any horse races in Australia, let alone on races in which they ride.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Clare Fallon)
SINGAPORE Former world number one Park In-bee wielded a red-hot putter on her way to a tournament-record eight-under 64 that catapulted the Korean to a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's Champions on Sunday.
LAHORE, Pakistan Pakistan tightened security in the city of Lahore ahead of a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league on Sunday, pushing ahead with a rare high-profile match despite a recent spike in Islamist violence.