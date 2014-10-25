Irish-trained galloper Adelaide won the $3 million (1.86 million pounds) Cox Plate, one of Australia's most revered horse races.

Trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by English jockey Ryan Moore, Adelaide charged home from last to first to become the first European horse to win Australia's weight-for age classic.

"This horse has shown what a good colt he is, he's been around the world all year and has come down to Australia to round it off," Moore told reporters.

Adelaide's win comes a week after Admire Rakti became the first Japanese-trained horse to win the Caulfield Cup, another of Australia's top races.

Both events are key lead-up races to the Melbourne Cup, the country's richest and most popular race, which has become a target for top foreign runners in recent years.

