Scotland rout Italy to finish Six Nations in style
EDINBURGH A vibrant Scotland side ran in four tries to crush Italy 29-0 and give departing coach Vern Cotter a fitting send-off in their final Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Irish-trained galloper Adelaide won the $3 million (1.86 million pounds) Cox Plate, one of Australia's most revered horse races.
Trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by English jockey Ryan Moore, Adelaide charged home from last to first to become the first European horse to win Australia's weight-for age classic.
"This horse has shown what a good colt he is, he's been around the world all year and has come down to Australia to round it off," Moore told reporters.
Adelaide's win comes a week after Admire Rakti became the first Japanese-trained horse to win the Caulfield Cup, another of Australia's top races.
Both events are key lead-up races to the Melbourne Cup, the country's richest and most popular race, which has become a target for top foreign runners in recent years.
(Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by Rex Gowar)
EDINBURGH A vibrant Scotland side ran in four tries to crush Italy 29-0 and give departing coach Vern Cotter a fitting send-off in their final Six Nations match at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp remains convinced he is the best person to lead the club to its first Premier League title since 1990.
RANCHI, India Top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara compiled an industrious unbeaten century to keep India on course to match Australia's first-innings total of 451 in the third test on Saturday.