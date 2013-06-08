Palace Malice, with jockey Mike Smith in the irons, wins the 145th running of the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of horse racing's triple crown, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Palace Malice with jockey Mike Smith in the irons wins the 145th running of the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of horse racing's triple crown, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

NEW YORK Palace Malice won the 145th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, the final race of the Triple Crown series for three-year-old thoroughbreds.

Palace Malice, a 15-1 shot who finished 12th in the Kentucky Derby, won going away by more than three lengths after prevailing in a stretch run duel with Preakness winner Oxbow, who finished second ahead of Kentucky Derby champion Orb.

The Belmont winner had set the early pace in the Derby only to fade, but on a sunny day with the track rated fast despite Friday's heavy rains, Palace Malice maintained his powerful run this time racing without blinders.

Orb was running well back in the 14-horse field before making a late charge that fell short.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Gene Cherry)