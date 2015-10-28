Recovery key for Liverpool's Origi ahead of Merseyside clash
Liverpool striker Divock Origi is taking the hectic life of an international footballer in his stride as he looks to impress manager Juergen Klopp ahead of next week's Merseyside derby.
SAO PAULO A 23-year old German jockey has died after falling from her horse in an apprentices' race in Brazil, Sao Paulo Jockey Club said on Wednesday.
Sandra Eichenhofer fell at the Sao Paulo track on Monday and was taken by ambulance to the city's Metropolitan Hospital. She was diagnosed with four fractured ribs and later released.
She complained of pain the next day and was rushed to hospital again but died after suffering cardiac arrest in the ambulance, the jockey club said in a statement.
"The cause of Sandra's death is not yet known," it added.
Eichenhofer had raced 50 times, recording six victories.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie,; Editing by Neville Dalton)
Liverpool striker Divock Origi is taking the hectic life of an international footballer in his stride as he looks to impress manager Juergen Klopp ahead of next week's Merseyside derby.
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli faced a "radical change" in football style when he moved from Valencia at the start of the season but is settling well after an initial injury setback, the midfielder has said.