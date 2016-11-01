Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
Factbox on the Breeders' Cup meeting, to be run at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California on Friday and Saturday.
* Billed as the world championships of thoroughbred racing, the annual Breeders' Cup meeting began in 1984 as a seven-race, one-day event with total prize money of $10 million.
* In 2007, the meeting was expanded to 15 races over two days. This year's prize money will total $28 million from 13 grade one races. The feature race, the Breeders' Cup Classic, is worth $6 million, making it the richest horse race in North America.
* The inaugural meeting was held at Hollywood Park, California but 12 different tracks have taken turns staging the event. Santa Anita Park will stage the Breeders' Cup this year for a record ninth time.
* The only horse to win three Breeders' Cup races is the French mare Goldikova. The only horse to win the Breeders' Cup Classic twice was Tiznow, in 2000 and 2001.
* The most successful trainer is D. Wayne Lukas, with 20 winners.
* The most successful jockey is Mike Smith, with 22 winners.
* The United States has produced the most Breeders' Cup winners (232), followed by Ireland (26), Britain (15), France (7), Canada (6), Argentina (5), Japan (1) and Germany (1).
* The longest priced winner was Arcangues, which won the 1993 Classic at odds of 133-1.
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.