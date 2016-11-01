Factbox on the Breeders' Cup meeting, to be run at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California on Friday and Saturday.

* Billed as the world championships of thoroughbred racing, the annual Breeders' Cup meeting began in 1984 as a seven-race, one-day event with total prize money of $10 million.

* In 2007, the meeting was expanded to 15 races over two days. This year's prize money will total $28 million from 13 grade one races. The feature race, the Breeders' Cup Classic, is worth $6 million, making it the richest horse race in North America.

* The inaugural meeting was held at Hollywood Park, California but 12 different tracks have taken turns staging the event. Santa Anita Park will stage the Breeders' Cup this year for a record ninth time.

* The only horse to win three Breeders' Cup races is the French mare Goldikova. The only horse to win the Breeders' Cup Classic twice was Tiznow, in 2000 and 2001.

* The most successful trainer is D. Wayne Lukas, with 20 winners.

* The most successful jockey is Mike Smith, with 22 winners.

* The United States has produced the most Breeders' Cup winners (232), followed by Ireland (26), Britain (15), France (7), Canada (6), Argentina (5), Japan (1) and Germany (1).

* The longest priced winner was Arcangues, which won the 1993 Classic at odds of 133-1.

