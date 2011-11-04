Horse racing may be known in British aristocracy as the Sport of Kings but at the Breeders' Cup, it is a French Queen who rules the turf.

The regal mare Goldikova has reigned supreme for three straight years in the $2 million (1 million pounds) Breeders' Cup Mile race on grass, a feat no horse in any division has been able to match in the 27 years the carnival has been running and one that has endeared her to racing fans on both sides of the Atlantic.

The six-year-old returns to Churchill Downs this year attempting to crown her dazzling career with an unprecedented fourth win in her final race before she retires to the breeding barn.

She is the overwhelming favourite, both with the bookmakers and an American racing public which have embraced her as their own, an honour rarely afforded to most European gallopers that have plundered the richest meeting in the world.

A documentary about her life is already in production and the event's organisers have paid her the ultimate compliment by changing the Breeders' Cup schedule so her race would lead into the $5 million Classic, the most prestigious event of the two-day carnival.

Should she win, Goldikova would set a benchmark that would stand for generations and almost certainly overshadow the result of a feature event lacking in star quality.

"Due to the heightened international interest in Goldikova's quest for an unprecedented fourth consecutive Breeders' Cup Mile, we believe that moving the Mile to later in Saturday's program will provide a fitting tribute to this extraordinary challenge," said Breeders' Cup President Craig Favel.

Like Zenyatta last year, Goldikova would lose no admirers even if she was beaten. Her legacy is assured, she has already won 17 of her 26 careers starts, including 14 Group One wins, and almost $7 million in prize money.

At six, she is heavier now than she has ever been and looks to have lost some of her zip. In five races this year, she has won twice and finished second in the others.

Only a handful of horses have run at the meeting four times, let alone won four times, but her trainer Freddy Head wanted her to bow out in a race that both have attached their names to.

Head also won the race twice as jockey, on board another great French mare Miesque in 1987 and 1988, giving her the distinction of being the first horse to win two Breeders' Cup races.

"Miesque, of course, was a champion and was very impressive when she won the Breeders' Cup," Head said. "She had a great turn of foot, but Goldikova is something special. To do that for four years and meeting every new generation of colts and fillies is something incredible."

Unfazed by her defeats in her last two runs, Head said the Breeders' Cup was always her main goal but she would need a lot of luck to win again.

"I know it's going to be her last run, but all I hope is that she finishes well and gives a good run," he said. "Win or lose, I hope everything goes right and we have a safe trip."

For the connections of her rivals, Saturday's race is a bittersweet event. They know that horse racing is struggling in America and needs star performers like Goldikova but they would still love their own horses to win.

"We have a lot of respect for her, she's a very good mare and it's wonderful to see her over here," said Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, who prepares Courageous Cat.

"I'm sure all American fans and everybody else are looking forward to seeing her run again. I guess it's our job to try and spoil her fourth Breeders' Cup win if we can, but it's going to be a very tough challenge."

(Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)