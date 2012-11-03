ARCADIA, California Kentucky bred colt Shanghai Bobby maintained his perfect record by holding off a surprise challenge from He's Had Enough to claim the $2 million (1.2 million pounds) Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita Park on Saturday.

The 6-5 favourite with four wins from as many starts, Shanghai Bobby appeared to have bolted to the lead too early on the final turn and was being swamped by challengers.

But jockey Rosie Napravnik summoned another surge from the Todd Pletcher-trained colt and he kicked again to win by a head.

He's Had Enough, a 19-1 long shot, almost stole the show before finishing second while Capo Bastone claimed third.

(Editing by Gene Cherry)