ARCADIA, California America's top-ranked horse Wise Dan bolted to a sizzling victory in the $2 million (1.2 million pounds) Breeders' Cup Mile at Santa Anita Park on Saturday, posting a track record on the way to his fourth consecutive win.

Wise Dan broke from the pack on the home straight and held off 2011 Kentucky Derby winner Animal Kingdom by a length and a half, covering the mile in 1:31.78 to beat the track record set in 1997 by Atticus by .11 seconds.

Irish gelding Obviously took out third in a photo finish from highly fancied fellow Irish colt Excelebration who could not live up to his tag as the world's number two rated horse.

Wise Dan has been ranked number one in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's weekly national poll since October and gave trainer Charles Lopresti his first Breeders' Cup win.

