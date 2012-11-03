ARCADIA, California Outsider Little Mike stole the show from the heavily fancied Point of Entry and last year's champion St Nicholas Abbey to win the Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita Park on Saturday.

A 17-1 long shot, Little Mike was expertly ridden by jockey Ramon Dominguez and held off a late challenge by Point of Entry to seal victory by half a length with a commanding burst down the stretch.

Point of Entry, a 2-1 favourite after winning his previous five races and widely regarded as the one of best U.S. runners on turf in recent years, closed fast to finish second.

Irish raider St Nicholas Abbey, who won the Turf by two and one-quarter lengths at Churchill Downs last year, came in third after being forced out wide over the closing stretch on a sun-soaked afternoon.

"I couldn't commit to being on the lead (because of the distance)," Dominguez told reporters after piloting the five-year-old gelding, who is known for his stamina as well as his speed, to his 12th win on turf in 21 career starts.

"I did get a great trip right off the leaders. When I asked him to run, he gave me a great kick."

Little Mike's trainer Dale Romans was delighted with his horse's form in a race run over a mile and a half (2,400 metres).

"He's a phenomenal horse," Romans smiled. "He's an overachiever and he's proven us all wrong.

"I don't think anybody up here thought he could be more than a miler last year and now we don't know where his limit is.

"Our first reaction after the race in New York (September's Turf Classic) was to shorten him up, but we had been trying to stretch him out all year so we decided to stick to our plan."

BUMPY START

Point of Entry, an outstanding American prospect, paid the price after a bumpy start, according to his jockey John Velazquez.

"I didn't get the position I wanted," Velazquez said. "I got slammed coming out of the gate, and the horse in front of me kept coming in and out.

"By the time I got out it was too late. He (Point of Entry) was by far the best horse in the race."

St Nicholas Abbey's trainer Aidan O'Brien was happy enough with third place after his five-year-old horse had finished a disappointing 11th in extremely soft conditions at the prestigious Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe earlier this month.

"He gave a good solid run," said Irishman O'Brien whose son Joseph was again on board St Nicholas Abbey. "He didn't quite pick up like he did last year.

"He had a hard race in the Arc. He came with a nice run. He did nothing wrong and it's great to be third."

The $3 million (1.8 million pounds) Turf, which typically attracts more European raiders than any other Breeders' Cup event, is the second richest race on the card, eclipsed by only the marquee $5 million Classic.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)