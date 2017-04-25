FILE PHOTO: Britain Horse Racing - Grand National Festival - Aintree Racecourse - 8/4/17 Noel Fehily on Blaklion (C) in action during the 5:15 Randox Health Grand National Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Britain Horse Racing - Grand National Festival - Aintree Racecourse - 8/4/17 Derek Fox on One For Arthur in action during the 5:15 Randox Health Grand National Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic/File Photo

LONDON Britain's Jockey Club on Tuesday announced a record set of figures, including 22.6 million pounds of profit on a bumper turnover of almost 200 million pounds.

The organisation, which stages several of the most popular events in British sport including racing's Grand National, The Cheltenham Festival and The Derby, delivered its eighth successive year of turnover growth with a record 191.5 million pounds.

"It is fantastic to stage events that see the best horses and the experiences we offer bringing enjoyment to so many millions of people each year," chief executive Simon Bazalgette said.

"That helped make 2016 a good year financially, and meant we were able to support our sport even more than the year before."

The Jockey Club ploughed a record 20.8 million pounds back into racing via prize money. Total prize money at Jockey Club racecourses in 2016 was 43.6 million pounds.

The racing body's figures were boosted by the attendance of a combined 1.92 million people at the 333 racedays it staged.

Founded in 1750, the Jockey Club operates 15 racecourses nationwide, The National Stud, Jockey Club Estates, Jockey Club Catering, Jockey Club Live and its charity, Racing Welfare.

Limited by Royal Charter, the club generates profits to reinvest back into Britain's second-biggest spectator sport.

($1 = 0.7798 pounds)

(Editing by Hugh Lawson)