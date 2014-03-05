A string of horses, trained by Willie Mullins, passes ground sheeting covering the course as they head out to the gallops at the Cheltenham racecourse in western England March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Racehorses head towards the first fence of the Supreme Novices Hurdle Race, the first race of the day during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON British construction firm Kier will build the new 45 million pound ($75 million) grandstand at Cheltenham racecourse and finish it in time for the 2016 festival, the Jockey Club said on Wednesday.

The Jockey Club, which owns the course in western England, said it had finalised funding and that work would begin properly after the festival next week.

The new grandstand, with capacity for 6,500 spectators, will replace a smaller 1920s block where private boxes including the one for the royal family are located.

The Jockey Club raised nearly 25 million pounds by selling bonds to racing fans that offer interest and benefits including discounts on tickets.

The four-day Cheltenham Festival is one of the highlights of the jump racing season and attracts aggregate crowds of around 235,000 people.

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Justin Palmer)