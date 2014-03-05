City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
LONDON British construction firm Kier will build the new 45 million pound ($75 million) grandstand at Cheltenham racecourse and finish it in time for the 2016 festival, the Jockey Club said on Wednesday.
The Jockey Club, which owns the course in western England, said it had finalised funding and that work would begin properly after the festival next week.
The new grandstand, with capacity for 6,500 spectators, will replace a smaller 1920s block where private boxes including the one for the royal family are located.
The Jockey Club raised nearly 25 million pounds by selling bonds to racing fans that offer interest and benefits including discounts on tickets.
The four-day Cheltenham Festival is one of the highlights of the jump racing season and attracts aggregate crowds of around 235,000 people.
(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
March 19 Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur kept up the distant chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton to cut the gap to 10 points on Sunday.