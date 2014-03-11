Jockey Jason Maguire comes across the line to win the Grand National Steeplechase during the Grand National Meeting at Aintree, Liverpool, northern England April 9, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON Grand National winning jockey Jason Maguire will miss this week's Cheltenham Festival after fracturing his sternum in a heavy fall at Stratford on Monday.

Maguire had planned to have three rides at Cheltenham on Tuesday but was in Coventry hospital after being unseated from Scots Gaelic on Monday and being struck by another horse.

Maguire was airlifted to hospital where X-rays revealed the extent of his injuries, according to friend Niall Hannity.

"He has fractured his sternum and he's got bleeding on his liver," Hannity was quoted on the British Horseracing Authority website(www.britishhorseracing.com)"

"He's definitely out of Cheltenham and his wife, Lauren, is with him."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston)