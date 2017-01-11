Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
LONDON Reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup champion Don Cossack has been retired due to a leg injury, trainer Gordon Elliott said on Wednesday.
"I am very sad to report that Don Cossack has suffered a setback and will now be retired," Elliot wrote in a blog for betfair.com. "We found that he had a bit of heat in his leg on Monday, and we've made the decision to call time.
"He's a horse of a lifetime and he owes us nothing. I said all season that if he had any sort of setback at all we would not abuse him and we'd retire him straight away."
Nine-year-old Don Cossack, owned by Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House Stud and trained in Ireland, won the Gold Cup in March as a 9-4 favourite with Bryan Cooper in the saddle.
The horse suffered the injury in April.
Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.