Ruler of the World ridden by Ryan Moore (L) races for the finish line to win The Derby during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern England June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Jockey Ryan Moore on Ruler of the World smiles after winning The Derby during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern England June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Ruler of the World ridden by Ryan Moore (R) races for the finish line to win The Derby during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern England June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

EPSOM, England Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien won his fourth English Derby after Ryan Moore steered Ruler Of The World to victory at Epsom on Saturday.

The 7-1 chance finished 1-1/2 lengths ahead of Libertarian (14-1) with Galileo Rock (25-1) third.

O'Brien won with Camelot last year when son Joseph O'Brien was in the saddle. His other Derby victories came with High Chaparral (2002) and Galileo (2001).

O'Brien junior finished unplaced this time with Battle of Marengo while hot favourite Dawn Approach, running in Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin colours, never settled and finished well beaten.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)