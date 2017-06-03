Britain Horse Racing - Derby Festival - Epsom Racecourse - June 3, 2017 Jodie Kidd presents the trophy to Padraig Beggy after winning the 4:30 Investec Derby on Wings Of Eagles Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Wings of Eagles, the 40-1 long shot, won the Epsom Derby on Saturday, coming from deep to beat favourites Cliffs of Moher and Cracksman in a thrilling race.

The Aidan O'Brien trained horse, ridden by Padraig Beggy in his first Derby, is the son of 2011 Derby winner Pour Moi.

Douglas Macarthur led for long stretches before Cliffs of Moher (5-1), ridden by Ryan Moore, and Frankie Dettori on the 7-2 favourite Cracksman made their move.

But with those two battling it out, Beggy showed no signs of debutant nerves as he powered Wings of Eagles to victory on the outside.

"I had a great feeling going down," said Beggy, "I probably pulled a little hard, but I got there at just the right time.

"I said I’d follow Ryan (Moore) as it was probably the best horse in the race. I said if I get a run I’ll win. Ryan had gone. I don’t get to sit on too many beasts like this, so I’m going to enjoy it," he added.

The win was O'Brien's sixth in the Derby.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ralph Boulton)