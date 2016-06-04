Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Harzand, ridden by Irish jockey Pat Smullen, held off favourite US Army Ranger, to win the Epsom Derby on Saturday.
Coming under pressure in the final sprint to the line, Smullen eased his mount clear to take the victory.
"I spotted the white face of US Army Ranger, but this horse responded to me," Smullen, riding in the colours of owner the Aga Khan, said.
"The race went well, it was tough late on but this horse is great."
Idaho was third.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp admitted luck was on his side as he avoided being sanctioned for his outburst at fourth official Neil Swarbrick during his team's 1-1 Premier League draw with leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.