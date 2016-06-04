Britain Horse Racing - Investec Derby Festival - Epsom Racecourse - 4/6/16Harzand ridden by Pat Smullen wins the 4.30 Investec DerbyAction Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepic

LONDON Harzand, ridden by Irish jockey Pat Smullen, held off favourite US Army Ranger, to win the Epsom Derby on Saturday.

Coming under pressure in the final sprint to the line, Smullen eased his mount clear to take the victory.

"I spotted the white face of US Army Ranger, but this horse responded to me," Smullen, riding in the colours of owner the Aga Khan, said.

"The race went well, it was tough late on but this horse is great."

Idaho was third.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)