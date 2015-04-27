Itsaknockout is a long shot for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, but the horse’s owners have already landed a winner with a sponsorship deal to promote the championship fight that will be held later in the day.

Hours before Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao square off in Las Vegas in a world welterweight bout, viewers tuning into the Derby will receive a timely reminder of the expected blockbuster fight.

During preparations for the internationally televised race, Itsaknockout will don a blanket bearing the names of Mayweather and Pacquiao.

And jockey Luis Saez will similarly promote the two fighters, whose names will be plastered on the rider’s silks.

“The opportunity to sponsor a horse running in the Kentucky Derby appropriately named ItsaKnockout is a fantastic fit for the Mayweather vs Pacquiao fight,” said Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe.

Added Todd duBoef, president of Pacquiao promoter Top Rank: "Itsaknockout may be the horse we are sponsoring but it also describes the historic day fans will be talking about for years to come."

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Itsaknockout had no comment.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine)