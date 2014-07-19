Tony McCoy on Taquin Du Seuil wins the Novices Steeple Chase at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tony McCoy became the most successful race-winner of all time as he rode the 4,192nd winner of his career to surpass Martin Pipe's record of career wins with victory atop It's A Gimmie at Market Rasen on Saturday.

The champion jockey, 40, passed 4,000 wins at Towcester in November before setting his sights on the record held by Pipe, a former mentor and long-term friend, who retired from training in 2006 with 4,191 winners.

The Northern Irishman looked at ease for much of the two-and-three-quarter-mile listed event before working his way into contention heading down the back straight.

McCoy was pushed all the way by Lost Legend, ridden by Richie McLernon, but a trademark late push sealed the historic victory.

His total is made up of 4,049 British jumps, 134 jump winners in Ireland and nine on the flat.

It was the latest milestone in a quite incredible 19-year career and, with 76 winners already this season, McCoy is on pace to become the first jockey to ride 300 winners in a season.

