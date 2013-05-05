LONDON Champion jockey Richard Hughes landed a first British Classic when he guided Sky Lantern to victory in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday for trainer Richard Hannon.

Hughes, 40, won the flat jockey's title for the first time last season despite serving a 50-day ban, controversially imposed by stewards in India, which kept him sidelined until the beginning of May.

Hughes and Hannon, his father-in-law, were out of luck with Toronado, who the jockey had touted as "possibly the best I've ever ridden" in the 2,000 Guineas on Saturday but Sky Lantern made up for the disappointment in the fillies-only race with a half-length success.

"It's about time!" Irishman Hughes told the Racing Post. "I believed in this filly and she came good. She is a very good filly who loves fast ground and she deserves this."

