Designs On Rome prevailed in a thrilling race with stablemate Able Friend to win the Hong Kong Derby at Sha Tin racecourse on Sunday.

A superior ride by Sydney jockey Tommy Berry made the difference in the HK$16 million (1.23 million pounds) race between the John Moore-trained pair.

Both the horses were going neck-and-neck until Designs on Rome surged ahead in the closing stage of the 2000 meter race.

With Sunday's triumph, Designs On Rome replicated last month's Hong Kong Classic Cup victory over his stablemate, ridden by Brazilian Joao Moreira.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)