I'll Have Another's quest to become the first Triple Crown winner in 34 years was nearly dashed when a loose horse came within inches of slamming into the champion chestnut at Belmont Park on Thursday.

Exercise rider Jonny Garcia was walking the Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner when Isleta, a 3-year-old maiden filly who dumped her rider, brushed Garcia's boot as she flew by.

"Once we dodged that, everything went well," said I'll Have Another trainer Doug O'Neill. "He jogged great, galloped super. I noticed every day he's cooling out even quicker.

"He seems like he loves it here, and he's really getting used to the oval and getting used to the footing, and I couldn't be happier with the way he's going."

If I'll Have Another can win the $1 million Belmont Stakes on June 9 in New York, the Kentucky-bred chestnut would be the first Triple Crown winner since Affirmed in 1978.

