Following is the order of finish for Saturday's 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, won on a sloppy track by Always Dreaming at Churchill Downs in Louisville (tabulate under position, horse, jockey, lengths behind winner):
1 Always Dreaming, John Velazquez
2 Lookin at Lee, Corey Lanerie, 2-3/4
3 Battle of Midway, Flavien Prat, 7-3/4
4 Classic Empire, Julien Leparoux, 8-3/4
5 Practical Joke, Joel Rosario, 9-1/2
6 Tapwrit, Jose Ortiz, 10-1/4
7 Gunnevera, Javier Castellano, 13-1/4
8 McCraken, Brian Hernandez, 13-1/4
9 Gormley, Victor Espinoza, 14-1/4
10 Irish War Cry, Rajiv Maragh, 16-1/2
11 Hence, Florent Geroux, 18-1/2
12 Untrapped, Ricardo Santana Jr., 19-1/4
13 Girvin, Mike Smith, 19-1/4
14 Patch, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-3/4
15 J Boys Echo, Luis Saez, 22-3/4
16 Sonneteer, Kent Desormeaux, 26
17 Fast and Accurate, Channing Hill, 28-1/2
18 Irap, Mario Gutierrez, 40-1/2
19 State of Honor, Jose Lezcano, 45-1/2
20 Thunder Snow, Christophe Soumillon (DNF)
