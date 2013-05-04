Profile of the 2013 Kentucky Derby winner Orb

Bred in Kentucky, his sire was Malibu Moon, a son of the 1992 Breeders' Cup Classic winner A.P. Indy, while his dam was Lady Liberty, a daughter of the 1990 Kentucky Derby winner Unbridled.

The three-year-old colt's name is homage to his sire, Malibu Moon.

His jockey, Joel Rosario, is a 28-year-old who was born in Dominican Republic and moved to the United States in 2006. Rosario had never won a Kentucky Derby before but won this year's $10 million (6.42 million pounds) Dubai World Cup, the world's richest race, on Animal Kingdom.

Orb's trainer, Shug McGaughey, was born and raised in Kentucky. Already inducted into the Hall of Fame, the 62-year-old had won most of America's major races but the Kentucky Derby had eluded him until now.

Orb is owned by Stuart Janney and Dinny Phipps, cousins from one of America's most famous racing families.

Before winning the Derby, Orb had raced seven times for four wins. He was beaten in each of his first three starts but won his last four, including the Florida Derby.

