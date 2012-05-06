Horses start the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Jockey Mario Gutierrez holds the trophy as trainer Doug O'Neill kisses it after I'll Have Another won the 138th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky I'll Have Another won Saturday's 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in front of a record crowd of more than 165,000.

Ridden by Mexican jockey Mario Gutierrez, I'll Have Another (15-1) hit the lead passing the shadows of the Twin Spires and kicked clear to win the $2.2 million, mile and a quarter (2000 metres) classic.

Bodemeister, who started as the 4-1 favourite, finished second, one and a half lengths behind the winner, after trying to lead all the way.

The fast-finishing Dullahan (8-1) came third, a further neck behind. Union Rags, the 9-2 second favourite, came seventh while Irish raider Daddy Long Legs was last in the 20-horse field.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Dave Thompson)