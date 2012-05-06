LOUISVILLE, Kentucky I'll Have Another won Saturday's 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in front of a record crowd of more than 165,000.
Ridden by Mexican jockey Mario Gutierrez, I'll Have Another (15-1) hit the lead passing the shadows of the Twin Spires and kicked clear to win the $2.2 million, mile and a quarter (2000 metres) classic.
Bodemeister, who started as the 4-1 favourite, finished second, one and a half lengths behind the winner, after trying to lead all the way.
The fast-finishing Dullahan (8-1) came third, a further neck behind. Union Rags, the 9-2 second favourite, came seventh while Irish raider Daddy Long Legs was last in the 20-horse field.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Dave Thompson)