Constitution and Vicar's In Trouble booked their places in this year's Kentucky Derby with upset victories on Saturday in two of the major lead-up derbies.

Constitution narrowly won the $1 million Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park while Vicar's In Trouble blew away his rivals to take out the $1 million Louisiana Derby at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

With their victories, both three-year-olds guaranteed themselves a starting place in the 140th Kentucky Derby, to be run at Churchill Downs on May 3.

Constitution, now unbeaten after three career starts, timed his run to perfection to win his biggest race so far.

Jockey Javier Castellano settled the colt in behind tearaway leader Wildcat Red then made his move in the straight, sneaking past the leader along the rails in the shadows of the post.

Wildcat Red held on for second while General A Rod was third and the even-money favourite Cairo Prince fourth in the eight-horse field.

"This colt has come so far in such a short time," said Constitution's trainer Todd Pletcher. "Three months ago we weren't even thinking about any of this."

Pletcher also prepared the favourite for the Louisiana Derby, Intense Holiday, but he finished a well beaten second behind Vicar's In Trouble in the 10-horse field.

Perfectly ridden by Rosie Napravnik, Vicar's In Trouble jumped straight to the lead then shot clear of the field in the final straight to win easily.

"He's a little tiny horse but he's got a great big heart," said Napravnik, who earned her first start in the Kentucky Derby when she won the 2011 Louisiana Derby on board Pants on Fire.

"I'm looking forward to the next step."

With his win, Vicar's In Trouble went straight to the top of the points table that will decide the final 20 runners for the Kentucky Derby while Constitution moved into equal second place alongside Toast of New York, which won the UAE Derby in Dubai.

Intense Holiday was fourth with Wildcat Red fifth in the standings.

The build-up to the first leg of U.S. racing's Triple Crown continues next weekend with the running of the Santa Anita Derby in California and the Wood Memorial in New York.

