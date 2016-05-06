The Kentucky Derby is the oldest, continuously held major sporting event in the United States, happening every year since 1875 at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

When the 142nd Kentucky Derby is run Saturday, it will showcase top three-year-old thoroughbreds, as well as the traditions that are part of the race’s pageantry.

Here’s a breakdown of “the fastest two minutes in sports” according to Kentucky Derby representatives:

Horses have one chance to win the Kentucky Derby

In horseracing, a “derby” is a race for horses who are three-years-old, meaning they only can compete in the event once in their lives. And getting there is not easy.

Of the more than 22,000 registered thoroughbreds that are born each year in North America, only 20 horses can secure a coveted spot in the Kentucky Derby.

To get there, horses compete in a series of qualifying races around the world in the months leading up to the Derby. Because these occur through part of April, the field of competitors in the Derby is not known until a few days before the race.

It’s the “fastest two minutes in sports”

Secretariat (1973) holds the record for the mile-and-a-quarter distance at 1:59 2/5. He went on to win the Triple Crown that year, a series that includes the Belmont Stakes and the Preakness Stakes.

American Pharoah (2015) became only the 12th horse to win the Triple Crown, also achieving a new milestone by winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic, now known as the “Grand Slam” of racing.

Longshots can win, but so do favourites

Fifty-four favourites have won the Kentucky Derby, including the past three years with Orb (2013), California Chrome (2014) and American Pharoah (2015).

However, when longshots win, the payoff can be big. $184.90 is the record $2 win payoff for a Kentucky Derby winner with Donerail (1913). The record low $2 win payoff was with Triple Crown winners Count Fleet (1943) and Citation at $2.80 (1948).

It’s lilies for the fillies

Throughout the years, 40 fillies (female horses) have competed in the Derby – three have won: Regret (1915), Genuine Risk (1980) and Winning Colors (1988).

While the fillies are eligible to be entered in the Derby, most compete in the Kentucky Oaks on Friday.

Oaks Day at Churchill Downs has its own traditions, including wearing pink, a winner’s garland of lilies, and a new signature drink called the Oaks Lily, comprised of vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec and sweet and sour.

The Kentucky Derby’s signature drink is the Mint Julep, made with Kentucky bourbon, simple syrup, crushed ice, powered sugar and mint.

“My Old Kentucky Home”

When the song is sung beneath the Twin Spires as the horses enter the track, consider this – 107 of the 141 Kentucky Derby winners were born in Kentucky. According to The Jockey Club, Kentucky produces more thoroughbreds than any other state.

Making the “Run for the Roses” on the first Saturday in May

The Kentucky Derby has been run on the first Saturday in May every year since 1946. When the winning horse enters the winner's circle, a garland comprised of 400 “Freedom” roses will be draped over the horse.

Lucky number five

Of the 141 winners, 13 started the race from post position number five, including California Chrome (2014). None have won coming from No. 17.

