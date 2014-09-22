LONDON Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Kingman has been retired to stud after a throat infection called time on the colt's career, owners announced on Monday.

The three-year-old, a four time Group One winner, enjoyed an impressive 2014 flat racing season but treatment meant he would miss Ascot's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in October and Saudi Arabian owner Prince Khalid Abdullah decided to retire the horse.

"Kingman is to be retired to Banstead Manor Stud for the 2015 stud season," racing manager Teddy Grimthrope said in a statement on Banstead's website.

"The throat infection will still need ongoing treatment which will rule out the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and also the Breeders' Cup.

"The stud fee of the horse that has electrified European racing in 2014 will be announced by the stud when appropriate," he added.

Trained by John Gosden, Kingman won seven of his eight races, including victories in Ireland, and at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood.

He retires having won over 970,000 pounds in prize money and will now take up a role at his owner's Newmarket stud with Frankel, the 2010-12 unbeaten Flat racing champion, who was retired two years ago.

(Reporting By Sam Holden, editing by Alan Baldwin)