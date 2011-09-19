Trainer Ginger McCain stands with Amberleigh House, winner of last year's Grand National, at his stables in Cholmondley, Cheshire, central England April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson

LONDON Donald "Ginger" McCain, one of Britain's most respected horse racing trainers, has died at the age of 80, media reported on Monday.

McCain, who had been suffering from cancer, was best-known for his association with three-times Grand National winner Red Rum. He enjoyed a fourth victory at Aintree when he trained 2004 winner Amberleigh House.

The news was greeted with sadness by the horse racing world with 1996 Grand National winning jockey Mick Fitzgerald summing up McCain's standing in the sport.

"It's very sad to hear the news. He leaves a legacy. Everytime you think of the Grand National, you think of Ginger. He was the National, to be honest," he told Sky Sports News.

After retiring in 2006 McCain handed over the reins to his son Donald, who trained this year's Grand National winner Ballabriggs.

