LONDON When Tony McCoy swings himself out of the saddle for the final time at Sandown Park on Saturday with a career total of more than 4350 winners unlikely to ever be surpassed, he will not ease into retirement with good grace.

Retiring after 20 successive champion jockey titles proved a decision that caused much angst and the Northern Irishman has often questioned his inner conscience since announcing in February that the remaining few weeks of the jumps season would be his last.

McCoy, 40, the family man with two young children and mellowing with time against McCoy the machine, by his own admission a "control freak" with a relentless addiction to riding winners, day after day, year after year. Rain or shine.

"I love riding, I love my job and like every sportsman I just wished it was never going to happen," he said of his retirement.

"I've always lived in the fear of carrying on too long, or maybe not being as successful as I was, or maybe as good I was.

"I always had it in my head that I wanted to get out while I was champion jockey. I know it's the right decision. I never wanted it to happen that people were thinking I was not as good as I was."

Some chance. Just ask Richard Johnson, McCoy's affable weighing-room colleague who is set to finish runner-up to the Irishman for the 16th time, pursuing him to racecourses the length and breadth of Britain in the forlorn hope of matching his voracious appetite for winners.

Obsessive, dedicated, strong and brave, the man universally known by his initials AP (Anthony Peter) has set record after record since his first senior title came in the 1995-96 season.

His 1000th winner arrived in 1999, 2000 came in 2004, 3000 in 2009 and 4000 in November 2013.

"Statistics are everything to me," he said in his autobiography... "much more important to me to be champion jockey than to win big races."

BIONIC BODY

Though big-race successes often came his way (one Grand National, two Cheltenham Gold Cups and three Champion Hurdles), it was his relentless quest to be first past the post at run of the mill backwater tracks that defined McCoy.

From a wet Plumpton on a dark and dank Monday to Carlisle, Uttoxeter, Bangor or Perth, McCoy's only desire was to lead his mount into the winner's circle where he would broach the occasional smile.

If he was not first then you could count on a grimace, McCoy clearly itching for the next race and his next chance of a winner.

The life of a National Hunt jockey is a perilous one where injury is a daily occupational hazard.

Point to anywhere on McCoy's seemingly bionic body and he will likely tell you where and when he broke a particular bone.

His litany of injuries suffered are enough to make anyone wince having broken most bones in his body -- from back to ribs to ankle, collarbone, arm, leg, cheekbone -- not to mention the countless times he has been stitched up after a crashing fall.

Jump jockeys are hardy souls and a tight-knit group.

The first jockey to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, McCoy's mantra throughout his career has been that there is no such thing as a lost cause, countless occasions snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

His greatest ride, according to the man himself and Racing Post voters, came at the 2009 Cheltenham Festival when he somehow conjured an improbable and extraordinary victory in the final few strides on Wichita Lineman in the William Hill Trophy.

Victory seemed a dim prospect on the favourite who had made several serious errors and was seemingly losing touch but, urged on by McCoy, made up ground before finding another gear up the hill to secure victory in the shadow of the winning post.

McCoy though, as befitting a man with little ego, preferred to credit the animal under him.

"He made me look good," he said.

"It only looks brilliant if the horse goes and get you out of trouble from a position like that.

"As much as people think I gave him a good ride that day at Cheltenham, he showed an enormous will to win and what he did was more about him than it was about me. He never got the credit he deserved."

McCoy's will to win has never been questioned and his final ride, aptly, will come on a horse called Box Office. Some 18,000 racegoers will salute him for a final time and the sport will then search for its next champion.

