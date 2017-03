Auroras Encore (L) ridden by Ryan Mania wins the Grand National Steeple Chase on the final day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, northern England, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LIVERPOOL, England Outsider Auroras Encore, trained by Sue Smith and ridden by Ryan Mania, sprung a Grand National surprise by winning the famous steeplechase at odds of 66-1 on Saturday.

Smith was just the third woman to train a National winner. Jenny Pitman was successful with Corbiere in 1983 and Royal Athlete in 1995. Venetia Williams trained the 2009 winner Mon Mome.

